WEATHER: A wet, cool Memorial Day weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Strong low pressure sitting idle over the mid-Atlantic will continue to produce periods of rain and thunderstorms throughout the Triangle today as a cold front sweeps through the region. Following a rather warm day yesterday, temperatures this afternoon will be brought down to near-normal levels in the lower 80s for most. Cooler conditions will prevail into Sunday as cold air from the north sweeps into the Carolinas behind this passing front. Even with rain wrapping up early Sunday, highs will barely make it into the 60s, some 20 degrees Fahrenheit below the late-May average!Fortunately, the weather looks to turn out much more pleasant by Memorial Day as high pressure starts to strengthen over the East.Temperatures are still expected to be a few degrees below normal despite a predominately sunny sky reigning overhead. Dry conditions will persist through the middle of the week with warmer, more-seasonable temperatures returning once high pressure shifts to the east over the Atlantic.Another area of low pressure is set to develop out of the central Plains during the midweek and trek into the East by Thursday. More intervals of rain and thunderstorms are forecast for the end of the week, and potentially into the weekend as this system crawls through the region.Have a great weekend!Steve Stewart