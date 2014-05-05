WEATHER: Another warm day on the way Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The severe threat is over for the night. Skies will be partly cloudy with a passing shower, and lows in the mid and upper 60s.Another warm day is on the way for tomorrow. Expect low 80s near the Virginia line, mid 80s in the Triangle and near 90 in the Sandhills. There will be a few more storms tomorrow afternoon and evening, but not as many as today.Much cooler air arrives on Thursday with highs only in the low 70s. Then expect a few showers overnight Thursday into early Friday. The remainder of Friday will be partly sunny and pleasant.Mother's Day Weekend will be fantastic and will feature plenty of sun with highs in the low 70s on Saturday and low 80s on Sunday.Be Well & Stay Safe,Robert Johnson