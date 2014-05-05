Weather

WEATHER: Another warm day on the way Wednesday

EMBED <>More Videos

Evening weather forecast

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The severe threat is over for the night. Skies will be partly cloudy with a passing shower, and lows in the mid and upper 60s.
Another warm day is on the way for tomorrow. Expect low 80s near the Virginia line, mid 80s in the Triangle and near 90 in the Sandhills. There will be a few more storms tomorrow afternoon and evening, but not as many as today.

Much cooler air arrives on Thursday with highs only in the low 70s. Then expect a few showers overnight Thursday into early Friday. The remainder of Friday will be partly sunny and pleasant.
Mother's Day Weekend will be fantastic and will feature plenty of sun with highs in the low 70s on Saturday and low 80s on Sunday.

Be Well & Stay Safe,

Robert Johnson
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some say Andrew Brown shooting deepened the racial divide in Elizabeth City
No property tax hike in Wake County's $1.56B budget proposal
Derek Chauvin's attorney files motion for new trial
COVID-19 vaccine distribution by ZIP code highlights gaps in access
Morrisville woman arrested by FBI, charged in murder of man in Durham
Fayetteville State helps transcribe documents from post-slavery life
New grant aims to assist restauranteurs impacted by COVID pandemic
Show More
Fla. principal seen paddling young girl in disturbing video
Skyrocketing lumber prices impact NC affordable housing projects
Biden aims for vaccinating 70% of adult Americans by July 4
LATEST: Vaccines now available at NC Walmart, Sam's Club locations
Technology designed to help seniors comes from Raleigh company
More TOP STORIES News