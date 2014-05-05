Near Record Heat On The Way

While you were sleeping, the @NWSSPC put our northern tier of counties in a Cat 1 risk of severe weather. Biggest threat=damaging winds and/or hail #ncwx pic.twitter.com/FwoyLJ6AU5 — 𝘿𝙤𝙣⚡𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) May 26, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a murky start yesterday, we did get some sunshine, and temperatures ended up in the mid-80s.Temperatures will surge back into the 90s as the flow switches back to the southwest, and the atmosphere will turn drier allowing us to see more in the way of sunshine. Dew points will remain in the 60s, so with the humidity remaining elevated, it will feel even hotter than the actual air temperature.While we can't rule out an afternoon thunderstorm, especially over northern parts of the area, most places will stay dry. Those northern areas are under a category 1 of 5 risk for severe storms.This system weakens coming through the Northeast tonight into tomorrow, and with little in the way of moisture or dynamics this far south, we remain dry when the front moves through the area. The American model suggests that the front makes enough progress to lower dew points into the low 60s for a time, but any drop in humidity is likely brief and barely noticeable.The boundary then stalls close to us into Friday, and will stretch back to an area of low pressure over Indiana to start the day. This wave will track eastward along the front, ending up near the Triangle late in the day before pushing eastward and away from the coast on Saturday. We stay dry ahead of the wave with some sunshine; temperatures will be boosted back into the low 90s and perhaps even higher if it stays fairly sunny long enough. As the low approaches, and heights come down in the afternoon, thunderstorms fire up. The best chance for rainfall will be later in the day into the evening. We currently don't anticipate any severe weather with these storms, but that will be something to watch out for.Unsettled weather will continue into Saturday as the low moves away to the east, and the cold front behind it tries to sink farther to the south. A lingering upper low over the Ohio Valley may hold it up though, giving us the chance for a shower or thunderstorm at just about any time. The European is much wetter for Saturday than the American model; we won't play up that rainfall yet, but will need to watch for the possibility of more widespread showers and thunderstorms if the wave is slower to clear. Temperatures drop quite a bit as cooler air moves in with that front sinking south, but should the front be held up, then we could end up warmer as some guidance is now suggesting.By Sunday, the front is down into Georgia/northern Florida, and much cooler air has settled into the region. The upper-level feature will still need to clear the area though, and until it moves past we will still need to cover for some clouds and even some showers. If it rains enough, temperatures could be quite low, perhaps even stuck in the lower 60s.Have a great Hump Day!Big Weather