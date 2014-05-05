Weather: More clouds. less wind today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- High pressure is building through the area now with clear skies, and we'll enjoy sunshine for a good part of today as that high moves off to the east. Clouds start to arrive during the afternoon ahead of the next storm system. Temperatures climb back into the low to mid-50s.Our next system is a front that will push quickly through the area during the day tomorrow. We may get the first raindrops as early as 4 a.m., but the bulk of the rain will be between about 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. when the front moves away to the south and east. Rainfall totals are looking lighter on the current model runs, likely due to how quickly the feature moves through the area. We expect 0.10 of an inch or less. With winds out of the west and southwest, conditions remain mild, and temperatures climb into the mid-50s.The front moves away from us tomorrow night, but the question will be how far. The North American Model and European model are holding the front much closer to us, delaying the clearing until early on Saturday when a bubble of high pressure pushes east. The GFS is quicker to push the front away with clearing overnight, but also quicker to bring clouds back in Saturday afternoon. With several opportunities to have some clouds around, Saturday will be partly sunny.Any clearing that does happen will be short-lived, as a storm system tries to spin up over the southeast Saturday night and then heads to the northeast and out to sea for Sunday. While there are still some differences in the track and strength of this low, it looks more and more like we won't see much, if any, rainfall from it. The GFS remains the closest to us but still has us on the northwestern fringe of the rain shield.A front will slip through the area Sunday and help drive that feature out to sea; it will also allow some sun to return behind it in the afternoon with high pressure to the northwest. That high will pass to the north of us into Monday, and we really will not get much cooling as it goes by. Clouds will return during the afternoon Monday as the flow becomes southeast and a warm front develops to our southwest. This will lift northward through the area Monday night with some rain, then off to the north and east for Tuesday ahead of another cold front off to our west.Have a great Thursday!Big Weather