WEATHER: Mostly Sunny & Cool Tomorrow

A beautiful evening if you have plans tonight. Just be sure to grab a jacket before leaving home. pic.twitter.com/COwLzsXPVT — Robert Johnson (@RobJohnsonABC11) March 6, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dry weather is in store for the Tar Heel State through the entirety of next week. Cloud cover will continually decrease as an upper-level low pressure system to the north pushes eastward off the coast. Slightly below average temperatures are expected for the rest of the evening into tomorrow. Typical highs for this time of year are around 60 for the region whereas highs through tomorrow will be in the low to mid 50s. A larger departure from normal, however, will be the low temperatures which will struggle to break 30 throughout the area tonight and tomorrow night.High pressure will build in through the first half of the week, and as a result, more sunshine will build into the region. This coupled with southwesterly winds will help temperatures to return to near average by the start of the workweek. Through the midweek, however, temperatures will rapidly become quite warm (at least by March standards).High temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will already be above average with much of the region reaching into the upper-60s. Some places, especially to the south and east, will see highs into the low 70s. High temperatures for Thursday and Friday will be roughly 10 degrees above average.As winds turn more northerly into the weekend, temperatures will return closer to normal. The next substantial chance at precipitation will arrive early next week, although timing and intensity is still to be determined.Be Well & Stay Safe,Robert Johnson