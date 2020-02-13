Weather

Clouds, Cool & Wet for Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Expect another cloudy and cool evening tonight lows in the low 60s. Tomorrow will be slightly warmer than today with highs in the low 70s, but that is still about 15 degrees below average for this time of the year (normal high for the Triangle is 87). Look for periods of rain throughout the day.
Temperatures will return into the 80s beginning Thursday. Most of Thursday and Friday will be dry but beware of a scattered shower or isolated thunderstorm from time to time.

This weekend marks the beginning of summer (Saturday at 5:43pm) and Father's Day (Sunday). Both days will be warm and humid with temperatures in the upper 80s/low 90s.
Be Well & Stay Safe!

Robert Johnson

