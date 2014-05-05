Weather

WEATHER: Warm and breezy Mother's Day

Weather Forecast for May 9, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Following cooler weather over the last few days, a south-southwest wind around this high will push temperatures back into the 80s for most areas. Otherwise, high pressure will keep the area dry through today and most of tonight. It will turn out breezy this afternoon, but overall, it will be a rather nice day for any outdoor Mother's Day activities!

Clouds are expected to build throughout the night tonight ahead of the next approaching storm system. Low pressure shifting through the Northeast will swing a cold front towards the Triangle overnight. The majority of the area will remain dry tonight, although a few showers and isolated thunderstorms could pop up late over the Piedmont as this front crosses the Appalachians.

Monday will be another warm day despite a rather overcast sky. A few spotty showers are forecast to develop over the Triangle during the morning and early afternoon, but thunderstorms, some strong, will ignite over the area later this afternoon and evening as the bulk of the front sweeps through. Soaking downpours and damaging wind gusts will be possible with some of these storms.

Conditions through the midweek are expected to turn cooler in the wake of this passing cold front. High pressure set up over the Midwest will extend down into North Carolina, keeping the majority of the state dry, even as low pressure produces rain over South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama during this time.

The next threat for rain won't come until the end of the week as this low pressure to our south reaches the Carolina coast, where it can redevelop and produce a round of showers. There is still some uncertainty with model guidance on how this low pressure system reacts during the end of the week, however.

Happy Mother's Day to all the moms!
Steve Stewart

