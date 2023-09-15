Weekend Happenings: Arts Festivals, Live Music, and A Foodie Event

It's the last official full weekend of summer and there's plenty to do in the Triangle for the weekend of 9/16 and 9/17.

Centerfest

Centerfest will be held on Saturday 9/16 and Sunday 9/17. The Downtown Durham Arts Festival will feature multiple stages with performers, a creative kids zone and food vendors.

Centerfest runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in downtown Durham.

Food and Wine

USA Today's Wine and Food Experience is Saturday 9/16 at Dorothea Dix Park.

You'll find a culinary adventure with food tastings, sips, live demonstrations and music.

It's a ticketed event that runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sola Hot Mini 5K

Saturday, it's the Sola Hot Mini 5K. The event, now in its 10th year, has raised more than half a million dollars in the fight to end ALS.

You can register same day. It begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday 9/16 at Sola Coffee on Lead Mine Road in Raleigh.

Creedmoor Music Festival

The Creedmoor Music Festival returns on Saturday 9/16. The festival features food, craft beer, crafts and live music

Creedmoor Music Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Main Street.

Mama Afrika Festival

Sunday 9/17 the 12th annual Mama Afrika Festival will be held at the Southeast Raleigh YMCA. It's a free event to experience and celebrate African culture with drumming, poetry, guest speakers, face paintings and more.

The Mama Afrika Festival runs 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

La Fiesta del Pueblo

Sunday 9/17 La Fiesta del Pueblo, the largest Latin Festival in the Triangle runs from noon to 6 p.m. on Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh.

You'll find live music, local artists, food trucks, free health screenings and more.

Makrs Society

In Durham on Sunday 9/17, The Makrs Society will be hosting its monthly pop-up market at Durham Central Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be live music, food trucks and more than 50 local vendors.