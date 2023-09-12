Raleigh's Sola Hot Mini 5K turns 10, hopes to raise a record in cash for ALS research

Raleigh's Sola Hot Mini 5K celebrates 10 years this year. The annual charity race in north Raleigh, which raises money for ALS research, is set for Saturday morning.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh's Sola Hot Mini 5K celebrates 10 years this year. The annual charity race in north Raleigh, which raises money for ALS research, is set for Saturday morning.

The 5K has raised more than $500,000 since shifting its focus to ALS in 2018. That was the same year race co-founder Jeanne Luther was diagnosed with the incurable disease. Luther died in April 2022.

On Tuesday morning, Luther's husband, John, was spreading the word about this year's race at the couple's coffee shop, Sola, on Lead Mine Road. He wants this year's race to be the biggest one yet.

"We've raised over $500,000 so far for ALS and hoping to do $200,000 this year," Luther said. "I don't know if we'll hit that mark but we'll get above ($150,000) maybe to ($200,000). We'll see. That's been our goal."

The Sola Hot Mini 5K starts at 8:30 a.m. Saturday right outside Sola Coffee.

"We'll have a New Orleans jazz band that plays festive music. There will be about 1,300 people on site. It's a great community event, whether you run or not," Luther said. "So we'd love to have everyone come out."

About 900 runners and walkers have signed up so far. Luther said same-day race registrations are available.