62-year-old woman killed, 1 driver hurt in Western Boulevard crash at NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A four-vehicle crash left a woman dead and another person hospitalized Tuesday on Western Boulevard at Dan Allen Drive.

It happened just after 2:15 p.m. on the campus of NC State in the eastbound lanes of Western Boulevard, headed toward downtown Raleigh.

Raleigh Police said Wanza Cole, 62, was driving a Honda Accord eastbound on Western Boulevard when she approached the intersection and failed to stop. Her car struck the rear of an Audi Q3, forcing that car forward into a Land Rover. After the initial crash, Cole's Honda crossed into the right lane and struck a Dodge Avenger that was stopped at the traffic light in the lane to the right of the Land Rover.

Cole died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

One of the other drivers was taken to the hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Eastbound lanes were closed while officers investigated what happened. The road reopened shortly at 6:10 p.m.

The North Carolina State University Police Department provided traffic control assistance during the investigation.

No charges will be filed in this incident, RPD said.

The crash remains under investigation.