Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting

Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting: 3 victims killed were all under 30, authorities say

GILROY, Calif. -- A 6-year-old boy was among the three young people killed when a gunman opened fire at a California food festival.

At least 25 people were sent to the hospital, according to representatives from four area hospitals. St. Louise Regional Hospital said one patient was among the dead. Of the injured patients, at least 12 were being treated for gunshot wounds, while the others had non-gunshot-related injuries.

Police said the gunman was also killed on Sunday. They identified the suspect as a local 19-year-old man.

Here's what we know so far about the victims who were killed.

Stephen Romero

Stephen, who was just 6 years old, died in the shooting. Stephen was with his mother and grandmother at the annual food festival. They were both hospitalized as well.

His other grandmother, Maribel Romero, said Stephen was "always kind, happy and, you know, playful."

Unidentified victims

At a press conference on Monday, authorities said a 13-year-old girl and a man in his 20s were the other people who were killed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get the latest on the deadly Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gilroycrimefestivalgilroy garlic festival shootingshootingactive shooterinvestigation
GILROY GARLIC FESTIVAL SHOOTING
Boy, teen girl, man ID'd as victims killed in Gilroy shooting
What we know about Gilroy Garlic Festival suspect
Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting chaos captured in witness videos
Grandmother remembers 6-year-old killed in Gilroy shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Warrants: Cary couple exposed grandchildren to mold, feces in home
'Pink Lady Bandit' and accomplice arrested in Charlotte
Tickets go on sale Tuesday for Holiday Express at Pullen Park
School shooter who killed 5 in 1998 dies in head-on crash
16-year-old wins $3 million at Fortnite World Cup
Double meteor shower! How to watch Monday's sky spectacle
NC State corpse plant expected to bloom by end of the week
Show More
Raleigh man shot, killed at Durham apartment complex
What we know about Gilroy Garlic Festival suspect
Father killed, son injured in NC 540 crash near Cary
I-40 ranked North Carolina's deadliest highway for summer travel
2 separate shark attacks in Florida this weekend
More TOP STORIES News