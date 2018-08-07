Wilson Police investigate after 16-year-old dies from gunshot wound

A 16-year-old is dead in Wilson.Police told ABC11 on Monday they were dispatched to the 4100 block of Huntsmoor Lane for a medical emergency.Friends of the victim, police said, took him to the hospital before police could arrive. While at the hospital, investigators discovered that the victim had suffered a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital.Wilson Police identified the dead teen as Rodshawn Barnes.At this point, investigators are only calling it a "death investigation.""The Wilson Police Department's thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Barnes' family during this difficult time," police said in a release.The Wilson Police Department is encouraging anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Wilson Police Department at (252) 399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 243-2255.