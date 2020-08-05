hurricane isaias

Lifelong Windsor resident heartbroken after 2 friends killed in Bertie County tornado

By
WINDSOR, N.C. (WTVD) -- The loud hum of the generator drowns out the peace and quiet Charles Bond has always loved about his hometown.

"I been living here so long. And I hate leaving here. I've enjoyed myself. Sitting on the porch by myself," said Charles Bond, lifelong Windsor resident.

But Bond says those days will soon be over. After dealing with storms in Windsor his entire life, Hurricane Isaias' wrath was the final straw

"It's just...it's just hard. I know two of my friends got killed down the road I knew real good...it's hard," Bond said.

Bond wasn't home on Tuesday morning when a tornado touched down in a Bertie County mobile home park following Isaias' landfall in North Carolina. Two people were killed and many were injured.

RELATED: 2 people dead after tornado touches down in Bertie County

"Every time it storms, I ain't never stayed here," Bond said.

And for good reason. Bond's home is surrounded by massive trees and this time those trees barely spared his home.

"I couldn't believe it. Everybody told me that tree was never going nowhere. But it fooled all of us," Bond said.

WATCH: Bertie County mother recalls the moments she pulled her daughter into the bathtub to save their lives
EMBED More News Videos

A woman recalled the moments she pulled her daughter into the bathtub to shield her from the incoming tornado.



Still the damage was significant, lifting part of the roof. But the damage done to his heart will never be fixed after the loss of two lifelong friends.

"I feel so bad. I really don't know what to say because I feel sorry for them," Bond said.

WATCH: How NWS will survey the damage to determine wind speeds, tornado strength
EMBED More News Videos

The National Weather Service will survey damage in Bertie County Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday.

Related topics:
nctropical storm isaiastornadohurricane isaiasnorth carolina newshurricane
