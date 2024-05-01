The school district said that "the individual did not breach entryway" of the middle school.

Threat 'neutralized' after active shooter reported outside Wisconsin middle school

An active shooter was reported outside a Wisconsin middle school Wednesday, school officials said.

The threat has been "neutralized" outside the building and the Mount Horeb Area School District is on lockdown, the district said.

The district said police responded to help "scope out" an active shooter at the Mount Horeb Middle School.

"The individual did not breach entryway," the district said on Facebook.

Police were continuing to move through the middle school "to confirm the safety of all students," the district said.

All school district buildings went into lockdown around 11:15 a.m. local time, the district said.

Mount Horeb is located about 20 miles southwest of Madison.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.