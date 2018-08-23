Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Fayetteville police are investigating after a woman was found dead during a well-being check Wednesday night.

Around 6:15 p.m., officers went to a home in the 700 block of York Road after a requested well-being check.

Once inside, police found the woman unresponsive.

She was pronounced dead on scene; her body was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine a cause of death.

The name of the person has not been released.

Those with information are asked to contact detective A. Caldwell with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 366-5853 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.
