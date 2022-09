Woman hit by car taken to hospital in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman is in the hospital after she was hit by a car Friday night in Raleigh.

According to Raleigh police, the incident happened at around 9:00 p.m. near the 4400 block of Capital Boulevard.

Her condition is currently unknown.

The driver of the car is being questioned by police. No charges have been filed at this time.

All lanes of Capital Boulevard are closed.