1 injured in overnight shooting at Super 8 motel in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is injured in a shooting overnight at a Raleigh motel.Police are investigating after reports of a shooting at a motel on South Saunders Street in Raleigh. Officers say there is video of three masked men knocking on one of the motel room doors. A woman answers and then shuts the door. The men start to walk away before turning around and shooting at the door of the hotel room, hitting the woman in the abdomen.Another bullet went through another hotel room with someone inside but no one in that room was hit.The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. She says she does not know who the men were.There is no more information at this time as police continue to investigate.No suspects have been arrested at this time.