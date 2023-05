A woman was shot and killed late Friday night in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was shot and killed late Friday night in Fayetteville.

It happened just before midnight on Bragg Boulevard near Cain Road.

Fayetteville Police Department said the victim was a woman and the shooting does not appear to be random.

Investigators have not released any details on a suspect in the case.

