Woman mourns loss of 5-year-old son, boyfriend who got caught in Atlantic Beach rip current

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Erin Peoples is mourning the loss of her son and boyfriend after they got swept up in a rip current while visiting Atlantic Beach on Tuesday.

Peoples told ABC11 that she went to the beach with her 5-year-old son, Liam, and her 24-year-old boyfriend, Austin "Catfish" Potter, hoping to make some family memories.



But her day that was meant to be some fun in the sun quickly turned to tragedy.

Peoples said they were unaware that swimming conditions were going to be rough Tuesday; however, she said yellow flags were raised.

She said Liam was in the water, the wave crashing around his knees, when she and Potter noticed something was wrong -- the water was getting too rough.

After seeing the little boy start to struggle, Potter sprang into action.

But it was too late, Liam and Potter were swept away.

Peoples said they were teaching Liam how to swim so they were keeping a close eye on him.

She said Potter, who was a great swimmer, couldn't even handle the strength of the ocean that day.

Peoples said she's not ready to let her son go, and she added that the hardest part was telling his 9-year-old brother that his best friend was never coming home again.

She said Liam was a happy kid, always smiling and happy. He loved being outdoors and playing soccer and video games with his brother.

Friends also said Potter was very outgoing.

Potter's sister, Samantha, said he died saving someone he loved.

"He used his last breath to help somebody else," she said. "That was a poor little defenseless kid and he loved him."

Potter was not Liam's biological father but Peoples said they were close. She said Potter was training him to be his fishing buddy.
