water search

Woman still missing as Coast Guard ends search after she went overboard while on cruise ship

Carnival officials confirmed the woman went overboard from the balcony of her stateroom.
By Leticia Juarez
EMBED <>More Videos

Cruise ship carrying woman who went overboard back in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. -- A woman who went overboard while on a cruise ship off of the coast of Mexico is still missing Sunday after the U.S. Coast Guard ended its search.

The Coast Guard's Southern California headquarters tweeted that after more than 31 hours of searching its boats were "standing down pending additional information" and returning back to U.S. waters.



According to officials, a woman in her 20s was reported missing from the Carnival Miracle cruise ship at around 3:30 a.m.

Carnival officials later confirmed one of the ship's guests went overboard from the balcony of her stateroom.

U.S. Coast Guard personnel joined the Mexican Navy Saturday in the search after the incident, which happened about 35 miles off the Ensenada, Mexico coast. At 10:30 a.m.

The FBI waited for the ship to dock back in Long Beach to assist in the investigation and search efforts.

Meanwhile, Eyewitness News spoke with a passenger who was startled by the announcement early Saturday morning.

"About 3 a.m., we were awakened by a general announcement across the ship with a warning going, 'Man overboard! Man overboard! Man overboard!'" recalled Daniel Miranda. "So the ship has been given limited information. They told us we were stuck looking for the lady, and then they called us to clear us up. The crew's been very tight-lipped and of course, they've had different areas of the ship that have cornered off for their search when they were searching."

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long beachlos angeles countymexicosearchcoast guardwater rescuesearch and rescuewater searchwater searchcruise shipinvestigationmissing womanmissing personinvestigations
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
WATER SEARCH
Body of Fuquay-Varina man recovered from Harris Lake
Family of those who died in NC tubing accident sue Duke Energy
Coast Guard searches for 16 people missing off Florida coast
Search continues for 'Glee' star believed to have drowned
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Wake County expanding testing sites to meet heavy demand
NC 3-year-old accidentally shot on Christmas Day dies from injuries
Charlotte 14-year-old charged with shooting police officer
NC State Holiday Bowl game canceled due to COVID-19 protocols
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
NC A&T student contributes to Urban Outfitters HBCU Collection
Show More
Larry Demery 2024 parole canceled by NC parole commission
Global COVID cases up by 11% last week: WHO
Expect 2 lunar eclipses, 6-planet alignment in 2022
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
Rocky Mount catering business feeds QVC employees and first responders
More TOP STORIES News