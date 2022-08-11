Woman rescued from her car moments before it was swallowed by sinkhole in El Paso

In the video, you can see several people holding the car in place as firefighters pulled her out of the back window.

EL PASO, Texas -- A dramatic video shows a woman being pulled from a car stuck in a sinkhole in central El Paso on Tuesday evening.

Moments before her car was swallowed by a flooded sinkhole firefighters and good Samaritans rushed to save the woman.

In the video, you can see several people holding the car in place as firefighters pulled her out of the back window.

The sinkhole opened after a water main broke, authorities said.

The video shows how deep the sinkhole was when crews used a backhoe to remove the car from the bottom of it on Wednesday.

The woman was not seriously hurt.