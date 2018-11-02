NC woman seen giving toddlers marijuana in viral video gets maximum punishment

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman seen in a now-viral video giving young children marijuana to smoke has been sentenced to the maximum 300 days behind bars. (WGHP)

By
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Winston-Salem woman seen in a now-viral video giving young children marijuana to smoke has been sentenced to the maximum 300 days behind bars.

Michaela Pearson, 21, pleaded guilty to three counts of misdemeanor child abuse and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, WGHP reports.

Video of the incident was recorded and posted on Facebook last August.

The ages of the children involved ranged from 18 months to 3 years old.

The prosecutor played the video to the judge in Forsyth District Court Thursday and asked for the maximum sentence. Judge Camille Banks-Prince agreed.

Before her sentencing, Pearson read a statement in court apologizing for her actions.

Pearson will get credit for the 64 days she's already served.

Another woman charged in the case, Candice Little, is due in court next week.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
marijuanacrimenorth carolina newsbabiesWinston-SalemNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Code Red lockdown lifted at East Wake Middle School
Pipe bomb suspect agrees to NYC transfer, held without bail
Parent assaults young football player at game, deputies say
Arrest made in 2001 Hoke Co. case after rape kit sent for DNA testing
Judges look ahead to 2020, rule against GOP on Wake Co. district lines
After petition, Wake students may get the day off for a Muslim holiday starting in 2021
via Herald Sun
'Fresh Off the Boat' tackles Asian driving stereotype
Large fire at Johnston County business caused by cigarette, owner says
Show More
Double shooting in Carrboro leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
49ers cheerleader takes a knee before Raiders game
Sex assault suspect FBI's Most Wanted list spotted in SC
Durham man wanted for hitting officer with car turns himself in
Girl bites into 3 Musketeers bar, finds pin
More News