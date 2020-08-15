shooting

Woman shot with BB gun for removing Trump sign she thought was in wrong yard

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman removing what she thought was a prank political sign from her brother's yard was shot with a BB gun.

The man accused of shooting her now faces charges and the woman said the BB is still lodged in her arm.

"It was very frightening. Extremely frightening," Peggy Fox told WSOC.

Fox was visiting her brother's home in Lincolnton. She said he never expressed political views so when she saw a Trump sign in what she thought was his yard, she assumed it was a prank and removed it.

Fox said she made it just a few steps before she was shot.

"Pain in my arm and I looked up and I heard this gentleman yelling at me," Fox said.

Worth McAllister, 76, told WSOC he shot Fox with the BB gun he had gotten to use on stray cats in the yard. McAllister said he first yelled at Fox to stop. Fox said there was no warning before the shooting.

"You can't shoot people on your property," Fox said. She said she would have put the sign back if McAllister had told her it was on his property.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

"He actually believed he could shoot me if I was on his property and to me, that's terrifying," Fox said. She said McAllister believed he was right and encouraged her to call police. Police charged McAllister with misdemeanor assault.

Fox insisted she had no objection to the sign itself, but just knew it couldn't be her brother's.

"You defend your property and you end up getting charged," McAllister told WSOC.

Fox said she believes the problem is the political divisiveness spreading across society.

"I think it speaks to the political conditions and it's really really sad. I just wish people would talk," Fox said.

McAllister told WSOC he was trying to hit Fox in the backside, not in the arm. He said he's also thinking about filing charges against her for the attempted theft of the campaign sign but cannot do that until the assault case is heard on Nov. 5.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncassaultshootingpoliticscampaign2020 presidential electionpresident donald trumpnorth carolina newsbb gun
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Man found shot dead in backyard of Whitakers home: deputies
Man found shot dead in BP parking lot, Fayetteville police say
Off-duty Morrisville officer fires at occupied vehicle in Durham
Man dead from overnight shooting in Raleigh
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: UNC reports 2 COVID-19 clusters in student housing
Forecast: Watch out for rain today
Fayetteville local on mission to establish EMS system in Cambodia
Tropical Storm Kyle becomes earliest K-named storm
NC woman killed by pickup truck after pushing child out of way
Moton, P.J. Tucker host annual Raleigh backpack giveaway on Saturday
Man found shot dead in backyard of Whitakers home: deputies
Show More
Triangle residents mask up most often in NC: survey
What protects us from someone with COVID-19 who refuses to isolate?
Tuition insurance may help families recoup college costs
Former UNC football star now a Canes superfan
NC absentee ballot deadline is too late, USPS warns
More TOP STORIES News