our america

Find resources, organizations that support women

Here are the local and national organizations that are working to support women in our community:

LOCAL



ACLU of North Carolina

The work of the ACLU is centered around the First Amendment, equal protection, due process, privacy and representing groups and individuals that continue to struggle for civil liberties

BLOOMHERE

BLOOMHERE is a nonprofit organization that provides women survivors of abuse, addiction, prostitution, and trafficking a safe place to live and the space and resources to heal. They support the well-being of women so they may nurture their own resilience, and provide opportunities for them to grow into a life of economic independence through their justice enterprise.

El Centro Hispano

El Centro Hispano is dedicated to strengthening the community, building bridges and advocating for equity and inclusion for Hispanics/Latinos in the Triangle.

El Pueblo

El Pueblo specializes in leadership development for both youth and adults among Wake County's growing Latinx community.

Hope Renovations

Envisioning a world where all women can support their families, and seniors can stay in their homes their whole lives.

LGBT Center of Raleigh

The LGBT Center of Raleigh serves, empowers, and advocates for the well-being of diverse LGBTQ+ communities.

March of Dimes

The March of Dimes works to influence activities in each state, by service voices for the needs ow pregnant women, infants, children and their families.

North Carolina Asian Americans Together

North Carolina Asian Americans Together (NCAAT) is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization committed to supporting equity and justice for all by fostering community among Asian

Americans and allies in North Carolina through civic engagement, leadership development, grassroots mobilization and political participation.

North Carolina Black Alliance

The North Carolina Black Alliance addresses policy and systemic policy change as well as youth and leadership development.

Raleigh Professional Women's Forum

The mission of the Raleigh Professional Women's Forum (RPWF) is to provide a forum for accomplished, professional women to enhance their personal and professional development through education, interaction, and mutual support. It establishes an ongoing standard of excellence, promotes leadership, and recognizes the achievements of its members.

SHE NC

SHE NC is a North Carolina 501c3 Non-profit organization that strives to create opportunities through learning, networking, and experience for women at different levels in their careers. The organization is based in Raleigh.

Dress for Success

The mission of Dress for Success is to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. The Women's Center: https://www.wcwc.org/ The Women's Center is a multi-service crisis intervention and assessment center, located in downtown Raleigh. Through tireless outreach, they work with each individual woman to break the cycle of trauma, abuse, violence, and homelessness and assist her in realizing a fulfilling dignified life, achieving self-sufficiency, and obtaining safe affordable housing.

Women NC

Women NC empowers the next generation to advance center equality in North Carolina. Its vision is to create a world

Women Who Code Raleigh/Durham

Women Who Code inspires women to excel in technology careers.

NATIONAL



Education
Girls Who Code
American Association of University Women
Girls For Gender Equity
Teach A Girl To Lead
Spark Movement

Domestic violence

The National Domestic Violence Hotline
1-800-799-7233
National Coalition Against Domestic Violence
RAINN
1-800-656-HOPE (4673)
The National Online Resource Center on Violence Against Women
WomensLaw.org

Women of color
National Latin@ Network for Healthy Families and Communities
Women of Color Network
Casa de Esperanza
National Indigenous Women's Resource Center

LGBTQ+
GLAAD
The Trevor Project

"Our America: Women Forward" is special series celebrating women across this country through stories of their perseverance, resilience, triumph, hope, achievement, strength and power. We will break down the disparities that challenge progress and the systemic sexism at the root of it all. You'll meet mothers, daughters, sisters and friends; innovators, teachers, gamechangers, power players, explorers, athletes and everyday heroes. The stories will begin to air on Eyewitness News at 4pm on March 8 and will culminate in a one-hour documentary that will air Saturday, March 13.

