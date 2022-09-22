Raleigh makes it easier for entrepreneurs to operate a business at home

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The city of Raleigh is making it easier for entrepreneurs to obtain permits to operate a business out of their homes.

The city approved a new zoning law that went into effect in early September 2022 removing the special use permit from the city's Board of Adjustment for a home-based business. Business owners now only need a city staff-issued permit, as long as they meet the guidelines, which cuts down on the time and money needed to put up a now open sign at home.

Guidelines include business hours limited from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and no more than five customers visiting the home-based business at a time.

A minimum of one individual must occupy the associated principal structure or the associated Accessory Dwelling Unit as their primary place of residence.

Some of the types of home-based businesses allowed include offices, dance, martial arts studios, music studios, sports academies, hair salons, clothing manufacturing, graphic design shops, repair shops and tattoo parlors.

Small business owner, Pelvia Lee, who makes handcrafted soaps and natural products from home with her business Joanns Natural Sugah says simplifying the permit process is a good move to help entrepreneurs like her grow their businesses.

"It helped me with keeping my product up keeping it stocked and being able to mail it out," Lee explained about working from home. "I could do the home-based with online sales which is great.

Plus, rent is so high now it gives me the opportunity to be able to sell and not be able to pay the high rent," Lee added.

During the permit process, neighbors must be notified when someone applies to open a business in their home.