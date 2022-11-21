Bike Durham holds tribute to road traffic victims for World Day of Remembrance

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Bike Durham recognized the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims Sunday in Westover Park.

The group paid tribute to more than 20 victims who died of road crashes in Durham this year, along with Matt Simpson, a Durham man who was killed by a hit and run driver in July.

The group said it is also calling on the city to fund a dedicated and full-time Vision Zero Coordinator in next year's budget. The fund would work to increase safety on roadways.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2021 more than 42,000 people died in crashes on roadways in the United States. the agency said it is the highest number of traffic fatalities since 2005.