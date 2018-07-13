Arrest made in robbery of disabled Durham couple

Durham Police said Friday they have made an arrest in a case where a disabled couple, who both use wheelchairs, were robbed as they headed home last Friday.The suspect Eric Lemel Campbell, 29, of Durham, was arrested Friday and placed in Durham County Jail under a $25,000 bond.Campbell has been charged with robbery, attempted robbery, and two counts of assault on a handicapped person.Investigators said a 78-year-old woman and 66-year-old man had just gotten off the bus in front of their house in the 300 block of Chestnut Street last Friday when they were held up.Wayne Huggins uses a wheelchair, as does his wife, Barbara, was born with cerebral palsy.