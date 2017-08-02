Three more local law enforcement agencies have made changes amid growing concern over a potential problem with Ford Explorers leaking carbon monoxide into the passenger cabin.that agencies including the SBI and a handful of local police agencies had installed CO detectors in the Explorers in their fleets and now more have followed suit.Fayetteville police report outfitting all 12 of their Explorers with the devices after one of their officers detected the poisonous gas leaking into his SUV. The Wake County Sheriff's Office and Moore County Sheriff's Office have done the same, with six and eight Explorers retrofitted, respectively.In Charlotte, where much of the fleet is made up of Explorers, police sent 14 back to the manufacturer and are installing CO monitors in 148 others.In San Antonio, which is effectively ground zero in investigations by the Federal government, police grounded their entire fleet of the potentially troubled SUVs. One officer there, as well as another in a separate city, are suing Ford, claiming CO leaks caused them to get into accidents.The I-Team checked with Ford Motor Co. for a response. We didn't get anything from the company Wednesday, but last week a spokesperson gave the I-Team this statement. "We have investigated and not found any carbon monoxide issue resulting from the design of our Police Interceptor Utility Vehicles. We know police modify these vehicles, which can contribute to exhaust-related issues. We have provided instructions to help seal these modifications and are ready to inspect any vehicles with this concern."Still, the National Highway Traffic Safety Commission is expanding its investigation. More than 1.3 million Ford Explorers between the years 2011 and 2017 are being looked at. Last week, the agency upgraded the status of its probe from "investigation" to "engineering analysis," one step closer to "recall." The federal government made the move after finding more than 2,700 complaints of exhaust odors in the vehicles, three crashes and 41 injuries, mostly loss of consciousness, nausea, and headaches.