IKEA is coming! Company announces potential Cary store

IKEA store sign (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

By
CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
It is official, IKEA announces it wants to come to the Triangle!

The popular home furnishings retailer announced Thursday morning that it is submitting plans to the Town of Cary for a potential Raleigh-area store.

The proposed 15-acre site would be located near Interstate 40 and Cary Towne Boulevard, adjacent to the existing Cary Towne Center, which is about 12 miles west of downtown Raleigh and two miles from downtown Cary.

The plan allows Cary to formally consider IKEA at that location and begin the town council's review of the approximately 359,000-square-foot store with a two-level parking structure for 1,000 parking spaces. If approved, an IKEA Cary store could open as early as Summer 2020.

Cary has already been considering a rezoning for part of the existing mall that would be demolished during the initial phase of redevelopment.

The shopping center's owner, CBL & Associates, and town leaders have been tight-lipped, only promising a very "recognizable" and "in-demand retailer."

RELATED: IKEA the elephant in the room at Cary Town Hall meeting

Rumors have been circulating for months, despite uncovered loan documents revealing the land is labeled, "IKEA RELEASE PARCEL."

RELATED: Looking more likely for Ikea in Cary

It would be the second IKEA in the state - the first is in Charlotte, which opened in 2009.

