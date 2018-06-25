JULY FOURTH

What you need to know: Raleigh's Fourth of July fireworks

(Shutterstock)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Raleigh's Fourth of July fireworks are moving out of downtown for 2018.

City officials said the change was made to "improve the overall viewing experience."

This year, the fireworks will be launched from the Varsity Lot at North Carolina State University, which is adjacent to PNC Arena, Carter-Finley Stadium and the N.C. State fairgrounds.



Free parking to view the fireworks will be available within PNC Arena lots, Carter-Finley Stadium lots and North Carolina State Fairgrounds Bunn Field lots along Trinity Rd.

Gates open at 6 p.m.

Fireworks will be launched at 9:30 p.m.
