These stores and restaurants are open on the 4th of July
Here's what you need to know before you go out on the Fourth of July.
ByABC Digital Team
Tuesday, July 2, 2024 2:58PM
July 4th is nearly here, and if you're making plans for Independence Day, you might want to know what stores and businesses will be open or closed for the holiday. From retail to restaurants, here's what you need to know before heading out for the 4th.
What's open and closed on the Fourth of July 2024:
Restaurants:
These chain restaurants will be open on July 4th:
Applebee's
Arby's
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
Buffalo Wild Wings
Cheesecake Factory
Chili's
IHOP
McDonald's
Olive Garden
Outback Steakhouse
Starbucks
Sweetgreen
TGI Fridays
Wendy's
Whataburger
Retail stores:
Most retail and grocery stores will be open on July 4th with the exception of Costco. Others may operate with reduced or limited hours. Make sure to check your local store for hours. The following stores will be open:
Aldi (reduced hours)
CVS (reduced hours)
Dollar General
H-E-B
Home Depot
Kroger and its sister chains (including Harris Teeter, Ralphs, Fred Meyer and others)