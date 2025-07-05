31 people from 19 countries become US citizens in NC July 4th at Naturalization Ceremony

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Kritza Contreras is approaching her second year in the North Carolina National Guard.

"I am very proud of it. I have learned a lot of discipline. I have to show up and be on time. I was here like two hours early," Contreras shared.

Contreras was serving to protect a country she wasn't a citizen of until this Independence Day. In a matter of minutes, a year-long process of naturalization was complete.

"My motivation was mainly my parents, so I could provide for them and help them. I wanted to pursue and further my education, you know, the American dream. I was very decisive on it. It was no take-backs, no second thoughts," she continued.

The push for citizenship is even more pressing as the country is seeing more ice raids and immigration crackdowns. Contreras had fears of bringing her family to the ceremony. She thought the ceremony would be held at a courthouse.

"What happens if I bring my family, you know, with all the courts being like kind of like target it. But here we are. It is just a very sad that as a country, as people that I swore to protect, are being attacked."

31 people from 19 countries, including Romania, Jamaica, Brazil, and Honduras, took the oath of allegiance on the grounds of the North Carolina State Capitol.

Henry Sierra was one of them. "It's something that me and my wife, when trying to fight for many years since I met her," said Sierra.

According to the Office of the U.S. Citizenship and immigration services majority of applicants for US citizenship have been lawful permanent residents (LPR) for at least five years

Sierra started his process to citizenship in 2020. Today it was completed.

"It's worth it. One of the things that I see in my life is where I come from and where I am. I know how to say it is a nice country. You can say it. It's the best country in the world. It gives great opportunities for immigrants. And as an immigrant, I like to take good opportunities," Sierra tells ABC11.

"I followed the laws and try to be a good immigrant and from now on, I'll try to be a good citizen as well," he continued.

U.S. Citizenship and immigration services welcomed 818,500 new citizens last year. The naturalization process includes a thorough background check, an interview, and passing both an English and a civic test.