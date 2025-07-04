Raleigh's Fourth of July Fireworks return to Lenovo Center amid $1 billion district transformation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh's Fourth of July fireworks celebration is moving back to the Lenovo Center this year for Independence Day, a change from the past few years at Dix Park, but actually a return to where the show was held in 2021.

The move could mark the beginning of a new tradition as the area surrounding the Lenovo Center is set to undergo a $1 billion transformation into Raleigh's Sports and Entertainment District.

In April, the Raleigh City Council approved the rezoning of 80 acres around the arena, clearing the way for Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon to move forward with a long-term development plan aimed at making west Raleigh a destination beyond just game days.

"So you have this huge 80-acre parking lot that surrounds this building, which is used 160 days a year, but for another 200 days a year, it's sitting empty," said Brian Fork, CEO of Hurricanes Holdings LLC. "Being right in the heart of the Triangle, right off Wade Avenue and I-40, on the way to downtown Raleigh, we want to program this place so that people are here the rest of the year."

Fork said the goal is to turn the area into a year-round hub, featuring a mix of residential, retail, and office space, as well as new public spaces, parking structures, and entertainment venues.

Renderings for the new district include a 4,300-seat indoor ballroom-style music venue operated by Live Nation, plus a dedicated tailgating zone with bars, restaurants, private suites, and space for parades.

"It'll be one of the largest economic development projects in the history of Raleigh," Fork said. "We really want this to be a gem for the entire state-certainly all of Central North Carolina."

The massive project is expected to be developed in phases over the next 15 years. Renovations inside the Lenovo Center to enhance fan experiences are already underway, with major construction set to begin after the 2025 NC State home football season. The full project is expected to be completed by 2028.