Raleigh's July 4th Fireworks Guide: What you can bring, new location

After years of putting on the show at Dorothea Dix Park, the event is moving to a new area.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The City of Raleigh has changed the location of its July 4th Fireworks display. This year, it will be held at the stadium complex around the Lenovo Center and Carter-Finley Stadium.

The city said the celebration will be more fireworks-focused this year. There will be no stage, vendors, or festival activities.

Parking will open up at 6 p.m. and the fireworks will start at 9:30 p.m. The event is free of charge.

Lenovo Center lots, North Carolina State Fairgrounds Bunn Field lots along Trinity Road, and Carter-Finley lots will be available to park in. There will be no shuttle services.

What To Bring

Attendees can bring chairs, snacks, or refreshments. The city asks that pets, and personal fireworks be left at home.

Tailgating is allowed, but using multiple spaces to do so will not be allowed. For a look at other policies, click here.

Inclement Weather

People looking for up-to-date information in case of inclement weather and event alerts can text RALFIREWORKS at 888777.

