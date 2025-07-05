Man injured in shooting during July 4 party in Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway after a shooting at a July 4 celebration in Hillsborough.

Just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound on the 500 block of Riddle Avenue, where a gathering of about 25 people had been taking place.

Inside the home, a 33-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill with non-life-threatening injuries, though his current condition is unknown.

According to investigators, the shooting occurred shortly after a verbal altercation between the victim and another individual.

Authorities are working to identify all parties involved and gather more information about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Investigator Argie Burnette at 919-296-9522 or argie.burnette@hillsboroughnc.gov.