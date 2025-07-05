2 shot in downtown Raleigh, another found shot on Conifer Drive

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three separate shootings happened in Raleigh Saturday morning.

Around 1 a.m., Raleigh Police Department responded to a shooting on the 600 block of West Johnson Street. Officers found a person with a gunshot wound, and they were hospitalized with serious injuries.

About 30 minutes late, officers responded to another shooting call at 510 Glenwood Ave. They found another person with gunshot wounds and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Both suspects are unknown right now, according to authorities. These two shootings occurred within a block of each other and 30 minutes apart.

Shortly before 5 a.m., Raleigh police responded to another shooting at a home on Conifer Drive. They found a person with a gunshot wound.

Authorities have arrested Orlin Sadie Isaguirre Lopez, 22, in connection to this shooting. He was charged with Felonious Assault with Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill or Inflicting Serious Injury and Assault by Pointing Gun.

Authorities do not believe the three shootings are related to each other.

