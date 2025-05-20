City of Raleigh announces plans for Fourth of July fireworks

After years of putting on the show at Dorothea Dix Park, the event is moving to a new area.

After years of putting on the show at Dorothea Dix Park, the event is moving to a new area.

After years of putting on the show at Dorothea Dix Park, the event is moving to a new area.

After years of putting on the show at Dorothea Dix Park, the event is moving to a new area.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The City of Raleigh announced its plans for its Fourth of July fireworks.

After years of putting on the show at Dorothea Dix Park, the event is moving to the area around the Lenovo Center and Carter Finley Stadium.

City officials said they enjoyed having the show at Dix Park but they're throwing it back to the stadium complex for a fireworks-focused event.

Parking will open at 6 p.m., with the fireworks set to begin at 9:30 p.m.

Last year at Dix Park, the event ended in confusion as the celebration came to a sudden stop after it was plagued by rain, lightning, and technical problems.