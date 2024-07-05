Thousands left confused following evacuation, rain-shortened Raleigh 4th of July Fireworks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- People were left confused Thursday night after the Raleigh 4th of July Fireworks celebration came to a sudden stop when crowds were asked to evacuate.

"They said we're canceling, we're leaving ... that's unfair to me," said one person who attended the Dix Park event.

Jaden Tapia and her mom Stephanie traveled to Raleigh from Fayetteville to see the fireworks. She said her mom is in town visiting for the holiday.

"This is what I come from California to this...she planned this whole thing and this is what happened," Tapia said.

Rain pushed through Raleigh a little after 9 p.m. forcing the city to delay the fireworks.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m. (which was the scheduled time for the fireworks show to start), an announcement from the DJ at the event informed crowds that the fireworks show was canceled because of the rain and everybody in the park needed to go home.

But then, without warning, fireworks started shooting off shortly before 9:45 p.m. The fireworks show lasted several minutes but was nowhere near the length planned for the original show.

The City of Raleigh confirmed to ABC11 at 10:30 p.m. that the abbreviated fireworks show would be the only city-sanctioned fireworks show this year.

Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin sent the following statement to ABC11 at 11:05 p.m.:

"The City's Fourth of July fireworks show was not the grand display that we planned. We had a rain delay and the threat of lightning. Out of an abundance of caution, we paused the show. When the rain subsided and lightning did not present a danger, we made a decision to proceed. Technical difficulties shortened the show. The fireworks will not be rescheduled but we appreciate all who came out to celebrate July 4th."

Initial contingency plans from the City of Raleigh for what to do if weather caused problems at the event was to postpone the entire fireworks show until July 5, when it would air during a special broadcast on ABC11 without an in-person audience at Dix Park.

During the confusion of Dix Park being evacuated, the only line of communication about the status of the show came from speakers at the park. None of the decisions mentioned in Baldwin's statement -- to pause the show or resume it -- were communicated with ABC11 until more than an hour after the event.

WATCH: Abbreviated Raleigh 4th of July Fireworks

Putting on a smile

Families like Tasha Smith and her daughter, Monique, tried to keep a positive outlook on the evening's events.

"Yeah, that's wonderful I was looking forward to it, tried to plan it," she said. "I wanted to come by to with my 5-year-old to do something...this was a nice event where we could put our blankets down and relax and spend time with family."

The same goes for Alan Caille, his wife and their 14-month-old daughter who all moved to North Carolina from Massachusetts last week.

"This is the best country ever...look at what I have because of this country," Caille said.