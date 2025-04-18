Man arrested after Raleigh police chase tied to armed carjacking

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was arrested in connection to an armed robbery and carjacking Friday in Raleigh.

It happened around 4 p.m. in the 2600 block of Appliance Court at the Extended Stay America.

A description of the stolen Acura SUV was shared with responding officers shortly after the initial call. The stolen vehicle was spotted at the intersection of Sunnybrook Road and Holston Road.

According to Raleigh Police, a chase happened which lasted around 10 minutes. At one point, the suspect drove in the opposite direction of traffic.

The suspect vehicle then hit another vehicle during the chase, causing minor damage. No injuries were reported.

The chase ended at the intersection of Poole Road and Donald Ross Drive. Authorities say two people inside the suspect vehicle were taken into custody.

Christopher G. Payton, 26, was charged with the following:



Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Felony- Flee to Elude

Speeding

Reckless Driving

Hit and Run

Driving While Impaired

This is an ongoing investigation.

Featured video in media player is from a previous report.

