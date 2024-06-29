July 4th Fireworks Celebration at Dix Park: Here's what to know before you go
Saturday, June 29, 2024 1:07AM
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh 4th of July Fireworks is returning to Dix Park for its third consecutive year. The City of Raleigh and ABC11 are partnering again for the most spectacular Independence Day fireworks in North Carolina.
If you thought last year's was awesome, 2024 is going to be a next-level experience.
ABC11 will once again bring you the main event live starting at 9 p.m. as we countdown to the snap, crackle and pop of the best Independence Day fireworks show in North Carolina at 9:30 p.m.
It's July and it will be HOT. It's highly recommended that you bring your sunscreen, a hat and refillable water bottle to stay hydrated.
Event Schedule
- 5:30 p.m. - Parking open and free shuttles start
- 6:00 p.m. - Gates open: Activities begin including music and food trucks
- 9:00 p.m. - Last shuttle ride leaves Moore Square Park for drop off at Dix Park
- 9:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. - Fireworks
- 10:00 p.m. - Shuttles return attendees to Moore Square Park
Food and Fun
- Food Truck Court with 40 food trucks
Entertainment
- Music with DJ Rickey Smith
9:00 p.m. - ABC11 Live Special and Countdown to Fireworks
Parking and Shuttles
- Gates open and activities begin at 6 p.m.
- Free event parking is available at downtown parking decks and NC State Centennial Campus.
- No parking will be allowed on the Dix Park campus.
- Starting at 5:30 p.m., FREE shuttles will run from Moore Square Park to and from Dix Park.
- The final shuttle leaves Moore Square for drop-off at Dix Park at 9:00 p.m.
Other Options
- A family drop-off and rideshare lot
- Bike corrals off the greenway
- ADA parking with circulating shuttles
WHAT IS ALLOWED
- Food and non-alcoholic drinks, small cooler or bag permitted
- Blanket and/or camp chairs for seating
- Sunscreen, hats, bug spray, flashlights
WHAT'S NOT ALLOWED
- Personal fireworks or sparklers
For more information, click on Raleigh's July 4th Fireworks Celebration at Dix Park.
