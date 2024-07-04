July 4th Fireworks Celebration at Dix Park: Going to the event? It's going to be hot -- really hot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh 4th of July Fireworks is returning to Dix Park for a third consecutive year. And if you want to know what the weather will be like on Independence Day, put simply, it will be HOT.

Really hot.

Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 90s, with a possible high of 98 degrees. Even worse, the feels-like temperatures could be as high as 105 degrees.

There is a 20% chance of a stray shower, but most places in the region will stay dry.

It doesn't get a whole lot cooler in the evening. The low is forecast to be about 76 degrees, so dress and plan accordingly. It's highly recommended that you bring sunscreen, a hat and a refillable water bottle.

ABC11 will again bring you the main event live starting at 9 p.m. as we countdown to the fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.

For more information, click on Raleigh's July 4th Fireworks Celebration at Dix Park.