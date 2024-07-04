WATCH LIVE

How to watch City of Raleigh's fireworks show on ABC11

Thursday, July 4, 2024 3:01PM
Catch the event live on TV and the ABC11 streaming app.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The fireworks show at Dix Park in Raleigh for July 4 is one of the highlights of the year, but if you can't make it in person ABC11 has you covered as the presenting sponsor of the event.

A countdown to the main event will being at 9 p.m.

Fireworks are scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m.

ABC11's coverage can be found on TV online, the ABC11 mobile app and the following devices:

Roku

Google TV

Android TV

Fire TV

Apple TV

iOS mobile devices

Android mobile devices

The full show will be available for viewing shortly after July 4.

