Economy, tariffs is top of mind at Durham Farmer's Market

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The economy was top of mind for shoppers at the Durham Farmer's Market Saturday morning.

Jacarra Dancy originally didn't plan to stop by, but she couldn't help herself once she arrived. She told ABC11 that everything has gotten expensive.

"It's not ideal, but realistically, it's like that's why we work, I guess," said Dancy.

Consumer prices rose over 2 percent in March compared to a year ago, reflecting a slowdown amid recession warnings and market volatility following President Donald Trump's tariff escalation. The reading came in lower than economists expected.

Economists widely expect the tariffs that remain in place to increase prices for some consumer goods, though the exact timing and extent of the price hikes remain unclear.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price of a dozen Grade A large eggs as of March was $6.23, more than double the rate last April of $2.86.

Last month, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Trump's tariffs were partly to blame for price increases that had taken place in February.

Brandi Glascoe and her daughter were also shopping at the farmer's market. They are in town from Tennessee and have found ways to save money despite rising prices.

"No matter where you are, your dime just doesn't stretch as far as it used to," she said.

Vendors like Robby Battle are feeling it too. He runs Honeygirl Meadery & Tasting Room and has noticed customers are a bit more conservative with their spending habits. He said tariffs are also impacting his business.

"Packaging and prices have increased slightly," he said.

Nonetheless, he hopes the liquor business won't be as impacted as he waits for customers to stop by his booth.

Despite escalating trade tensions and market turbulence since Trump took office in January, the economy remains strong by several key indicators

The unemployment rate is at a historically low level, while inflation is significantly lower than its 2022 peak, though it remains nearly a percentage point above the Fed's target of 2%.

However, tariffs pose risks to hiring and could exacerbate inflation, as multiple analysts previously told ABC News, before Trump paused his "reciprocal tariffs" for 90 days.

