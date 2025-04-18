Loved ones of Caitlin Hodges seek answers after remains found: 'Really devastating'

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- There are still many questions Jennifer Allio and her loved ones have nine months after her first cousin, Caitlin Hodges was reported missing.

Their questions come after the Wayne County Sheriff's Office confirmed that human remains found last fall in a wooded area were of 29-year-old Hodges.

"We want an end to this for my family," said Allio. "It's been going on for too long."

Her family said the Crystal Lake, Illinois woman was visiting Goldsboro, North Carolina with her boyfriend and only had plans of staying for a few weeks. She was reported missing in July of last year.

"They were staying at the mother's house when this happened. He reported to police that he went to work and Cailtin left in the middle of the day," she said.

Her family said she's missed out on many holidays, and her birthday recently passed. She would have turned 30 years old on April 14th.

Caitlin Hodges (Wayne County Sheriff's Office)

"Caitlin is my baby cousin. She was born ten years after us. She always got a lot of love. She was very special," said Allio.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the human remains found here in the 900 block of Dollard Town Road belonged to Hodges.

ABC11 Eyewitness News reported last year that a week before Thanksgiving, a skull and other human remains were found in the woods behind these homes. About three weeks later, more remains were discovered, including bones found in the same wooded area.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said in March they were able to confirm that the remains found were from a woman, but did not belong to the Hodges, but that changed in April. With help from the North Carolina Chief Medical Examiner's Office, investigators were able to confirm that the remains did belong to Hodges.

"Had to have been a mean person to do that," said Melvin Christian.

He lives just a few doors down from where the remains were found. He said it's a small community and he had never seen Hodges before.

"This is really devastating for a young girl," he said.

The Hodges family is now dealing with two tragedies. Allio said that Caitlin's older sister was recently found dead in Illinois. They want justice for both girls and more details about what led up to Hodges' death.

"We want her legacy not to be forgotten," she said.

ABC11 News never heard back from Hodges' boyfriend and his mother.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office has no one in custody at this time. The case is still under investigation and anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Wayne County Sheriff's Office at 919-731-1481 or the Goldsboro-Wayne Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.