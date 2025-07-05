4th of July fireworks light up the night sky across central North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fireworks lit up the night sky as Fourth of July events took place in cities and towns across central North Carolina.

Thousands of event goers gathered at places like Festival Park in Fayetteville, Carter Finley Stadium, the Lenovo Center, Koka Booth Amphitheatre in Cary, and the Durham Bulls Stadium to celebrate the holiday.

Fayetteville

In Fayetteville, families enjoyed musical performances, food trucks, and other festivities throughout the evening.

The Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra kept crowds entertained with patriotic classics, but also some fun novelty songs like Looney Tunes and some rock hits.

Organizers estimated between 8,000-12,000 were in attendance at the annual event.

Raleigh

At the Lenovo Center and Carter Finley Stadium in Raleigh, families enjoyed tailgating ahead of the annual Raleigh 4th of July Fireworks celebration.

The city said this year's event was more fireworks-focused and did not host festival activities or vendors.

Despite the change, large, colorful displays lit up the sky, captivating thousands of eventgoers during a 30-minute fireworks show.

Watch: Full Raleigh 4th of July Fireworks show

Durham

In Durham, thousands were in attendance at the Durham Bulls Stadium, where fans watched fireworks following a win by the Durham Bulls against Norfolk.

More 4th of July festivities are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, including fireworks.

Cary

The Town of Cary celebrated its 25th year hosting its Independence Day Celebration at Koka Booth Amphitheatre.

Families enjoyed the music of the North Carolina Symphony, fun activities for kids, and a dazzling fireworks display over Symphony Lake.

"We just thought we would come out here and be around some people," Durham resident Jerome Richard said.

Jerome and Anita Richard said they enjoyed things even before the fireworks, soaking in the shade and music from the symphony.

"We're early birds, we figured it would get really busy later, and we've done fireworks before, so figured we could hear them from home," Anita said.

Holly Springs

The Town of Holly Springs will hold its 5th of July Independence Celebration on Saturday.

The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Jefferson L. Sugg Farm at Bass Lake.

It will feature live music, food trucks, games, and spectacular fireworks. Fireworks are expected to begin at 9:15 p.m.

Admission is free and open to all.