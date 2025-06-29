Fourth of July expected to be nice summer day ahead of rain Sat./Sun.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Fourth of July promises to be a beautiful summer day!

Expect partly cloudy skies and seasonably hot temperatures, with highs reaching the low 90s.

Clear and dry conditions will continue into the evening, providing ideal weather for fireworks viewing across the region.

Will there be rain July 4 weekend?

There is a 60% chance for a Tropical Depression to form off the Florida and South Carolina coasts the next couple of days.

Right now in central North Carolina, this means lots of clouds Saturday night into Sunday night. You can expect some periods of rain and isolated storms for Sunday.

