Tropical Storm Chantal makes landfall over South Carolina with 50 mph winds

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Tropical Storm Chantal made landfall at about 4 a.m. on Sunday near Litchfield Beach, South Carolina, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm's center was located about 70 miles northeast of Charleston, South Carolina, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical storm warnings had extended up to Surf City, North Carolina, as Chantal churned off the coast of the southeastern U.S. on Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 2 a.m. on Sunday, the storm had been slightly stronger than it had been hours earlier, with its maximum sustained winds increased to 60 mph as it moved north at about 8 mph.

About an hour after landfall, Chantal had weakened a bit, with sustained winds up to 50 mph, but it maintained its 8 mph speed.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms from Chantal's outer bands continue to impact portions of inland South and North Carolina, with the more concentrated showers and thunderstorms from Chantal's inner bands moving from the South and North Carolina coastline inland.

A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect from South Santee River, South Carolina, to Surf City, North Carolina, including Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Peak winds here will be up to 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

The Tropical Storm Watch has been discontinued from Edisto Beach to South Santee River, South Carolina, including Charleston.

Heavy rainfall across the coastal Carolinas will cause some flash flooding through Monday, with storm total rainfall of 2 to 4 inches and local amounts up to 6 inches expected for the Carolinas.The storm is very lopsided, with the rain and wind impacts expected to be greater on the right side where the center of the storm is located.

Chantal will continue to weaken as it moves inland, likely becoming a tropical depression later today and dissipating by Monday.

It will continue to bring scattered showers and thunderstorms will locally heavy rain along with gusty winds to the area throughout the day.

Flood Watches have been issued from Myrtle Beach to the west of Wilmington until tonight, as well as for parts of inland North Carolina that include Fayetteville and Raleigh until Monday.

Chantal forecasted to bring 2-4 inches of rain to portions of the eastern Carolinas with isolated amounts up to 6 inches possible. Localized flash flooding could occur where the heaviest rain falls.

The storm will also bring minor storm surge for parts of the Carolina coastline with between 1-3 feet of storm surge possible during times of high tide for coastal areas under the Tropical Storm Warning.

The third named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season forms on average around Aug. 3, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor it and update you right here.