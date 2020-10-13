Download the ABC11 North Carolina streaming app

The new ABC11 streaming app gives you free access to Raleigh-Durham-Fayetteville news and your favorite ABC11 Eyewitness News content, along with breaking news, live events and original programming anytime.Building on our commitment to serve our communities, our apps for Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, and Roku will elevate the local news experience with the ability to watch live newscasts, breaking news coverage, weather updates and Localish's popular storytelling content, seamlessly in a streaming environment.To find it, just head over to your connected TV app and search for "ABC11 North Carolina."