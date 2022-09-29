If you lose power: Here's how to report and check power outages in your area
Sunday, February 16, 2025 11:15PM
Power outages are common when severe weather strikes, and they could leave you in sweltering heat or bitter cold. A power generator could come in handy during a blackout and could even keep hundreds of dollars of food from spoiling.
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The ABC11 First Alert Weather team is always tracking weather and knows when a storm could arrive in your area and how severe it could potentially be. The severity of a storm depends on many variables and regardless, ABC11 wants your family, loved ones and pets to be ready and safe.
Power outages are always possible Regardless of the season when severe weather strikes. Here are some tips to help you safely navigate a power outage until it is restored.
What you should do ahead of the storm
Have alternate plans for refrigerating medicines or using power-dependent medical devices.
Find out how long medication can be stored at higher temperatures and get specific guidance for any medications that are critical for life.
Take an inventory of the items you need that rely on electricity.
Plan for batteries and other alternative power sources to meet your needs when the power goes out, such as a portable charger or power bank.
Have flashlights for every household member.
Have enough nonperishable food and water.
Here's what you should do if you lose power
If you lose power you should call your power company. Numbers to call in the Triangle Duke Energy Progressive: (800) 769-3766 (800-POWERON), or (800) 419-6356 - you can also text the word OUT to 57801 Wake Electric Membership Corporation: (919) 863-6499
Stay away from downed wires and report the location immediately.
Always assume any downed wire is live.
Avoid making contact with branches or debris that may be in contact with downed power lines.
If you see a fallen power line or safety hazard involving our equipment, call your power company or call 911 immediately.
Do not touch a power line or anything in contact with it and keep others away until help arrives.
Never, ever use a generator indoors.
Never use a gas stovetop or oven to heat your home.
Turn off or disconnect appliances, equipment, or electronics. Power may return with momentary surges or spikes that can cause damage.
Keep freezers and refrigerators closed.
The refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours.
A full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours. Use coolers with ice if necessary.
What to do after power is restored
Anyone with branches and trees down is going to want to get it cleaned up. Power companies warn that you or anyone working for you should use caution when clearing fallen tree limbs and debris from your yard after a storm.
Always assume the downed line is live.
Be mindful of debris with sharp edges, glass or nails