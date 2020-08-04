tornado

Tornado watch vs warning: What to do when you see alert messages

Tornado watches and tornado warnings have different purposes, and you should react to each differently, AccuWeather explains.

A tornado watch is typically issued hours in advance by NOAA's Storm Prediction Center (SPC). It means that conditions are ideal for a tornado to form. A watch will not necessarily result in severe weather, AccuWeather explains.

"A watch is issued when conditions are favorable, for example, either for a severe thunderstorm or tornadoes," AccuWeather.com Senior Meteorologist Dan Kottlowski said. "It doesn't mean severe weather is imminent."

If there is a watch in your area, you should keep an eye on weather alerts and be prepared to act. Make sure you know ahead of time what to do if a tornado hits.

While a watch covers a broad region, a warning is issued by a local National Weather Service meteorologist for a smaller area.

A warning means that either a tornado has been spotted or a radar has picked one up.

If you are in an area with a tornado warning, it's time to act immediately. Get to a safe space such as a storm shelter. If you don't have one, the best option is usually in the basement or the middle of a building, away from windows, preferably in an area with reinforced walls.

On rare occasions during significant events such as a tornado outbreak near a heavily populated area, a tornado emergency might be issued. The difference between a warning and an emergency has to do with how widespread the damage could be.

Just as with a tornado warning, those in the path of a tornado emergency should seek shelter and wait for authorities to say when it's safe to come back out.

MORE TORNADO SAFETY INFORMATION

How to prepare for a tornado

What to do when you see a tornado while driving

What to do after a tornado

What is the EF-Scale?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersafetyaccuweatherstorminstagram storiestornado
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TORNADO
EF-0 tornado confirmed in Warren County
EF-1 tornado touched down near Raeford during Thursday storm
Family reunited with dog 54 days after deadly tornadoes
At least 7 dead as storms hit Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Isaias exits NC 7 hours after landfall
1 dead after tornado touches down in Bertie Co., Cooper says
Part of Durham Freeway closed after deadly crash
More than 360K power outages reported across NC
Brunswick County sees house fires, rescues after Isaias lands
LATEST: Court to hear arguments on COVID-19 executive orders
1 dead, 3 injured after shooting near mansion party
Show More
Burger King worker killed in food delay shooting, police say
Duke Energy does not expect COVID-19 to hamper power restoration
Patio furniture could become projectiles during a tropical storm
RADAR: Tracking Tropical Storm Isaias
Counties actively seek poll workers as Election Day draws near
More TOP STORIES News